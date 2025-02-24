Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $836,463.08 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 99,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $836,463.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,747,356.44. The trade was a 3.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.50. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

