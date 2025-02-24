Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $836,463.08 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 99,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $836,463.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,747,356.44. The trade was a 3.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.50. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $8.95.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ADPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
