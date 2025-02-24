Insider Buying: Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Insider Buys A$199,773.32 in Stock

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) insider John Lydon acquired 29,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.73 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,773.32 ($127,244.15).

The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.41%. Santos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

