Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases £150.15 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy acquired 33 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($190.02).

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 440.47 ($5.57) on Monday. Pennon Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 422.60 ($5.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 740.50 ($9.37). The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 527.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 566.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.69 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is presently -1,715.11%.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 497 ($6.29) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 766.75 ($9.70).

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

