Insider Buying: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Buys 8,400 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00.
Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 31st, Morguard Corporation acquired 19,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$106,005.00.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Morguard Corporation acquired 8,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Morguard Corporation acquired 7,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$42,148.08.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Morguard Corporation acquired 1,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$8,800.00.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Morguard Corporation acquired 6,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$35,750.00.
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Morguard Corporation acquired 14,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$79,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Morguard Corporation bought 21,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$117,029.04.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Morguard Corporation bought 24,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$133,100.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Morguard Corporation bought 15,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$86,887.36.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Morguard Corporation bought 9,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$54,450.00.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance
Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.51 on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$5.25 and a 52 week high of C$5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$354.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
