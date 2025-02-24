Insider Buying: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Insider Buys A$32,300.00 in Stock

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Free Report) insider Graham McLean purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$32.30 ($20.57) per share, with a total value of A$32,300.00 ($20,573.25).

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is an increase from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.95%.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

