Insider Buying: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Director Buys $3,861,969.90 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc purchased 233,070 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $3,861,969.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,580,986.91. This represents a 36.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Resolute Compo Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Resolute Compo Holdings Llc purchased 205,120 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $3,247,049.60.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Resolute Compo Holdings Llc purchased 221,186 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $3,320,001.86.

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the third quarter valued at about $798,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 34.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 555.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter valued at about $27,978,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

