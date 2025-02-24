Insider Buying: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Buys $347,085.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $347,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,441,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,203,389.33. This trade represents a 0.63 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,393,200.00.
- On Friday, February 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.00.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $572,460.00.
- On Monday, February 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $164,205.00.
- On Friday, February 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 265,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,134,620.00.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $278,600.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 114,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $871,720.00.
- On Thursday, January 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 396,004 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,061,110.92.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 73,100 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $634,508.00.
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 89,301 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $748,342.38.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance
Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $487.18 million, a PE ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $11.42.
Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Read Our Latest Report on FLWS
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.