Insider Buying: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Buys $347,085.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $347,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,441,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,203,389.33. This trade represents a 0.63 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,393,200.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $572,460.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $164,205.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 265,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,134,620.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $278,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 114,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $871,720.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 396,004 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,061,110.92.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 73,100 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $634,508.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 89,301 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $748,342.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $487.18 million, a PE ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

