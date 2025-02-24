Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Sold by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $244,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

