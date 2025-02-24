Inghams Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:ING)

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.
Inghams Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 727.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About Inghams Group
