ING Groep NV Sells 21,159 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ING Groep NV cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,159 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $1,834,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.