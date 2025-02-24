ING Groep NV Sells 165,613 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,613 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

