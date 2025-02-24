ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,487 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,734 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,154 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,338 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 423.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,196.36. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,951. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.90.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $76.73 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 12.65%. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

