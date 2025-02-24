ING Groep NV Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

ING Groep NV cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $35,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $81.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

