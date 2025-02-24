ING Groep NV Has $1.09 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $111.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $105.54. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.33 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

