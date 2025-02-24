ING Groep NV Acquires New Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 61,071 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 93,569 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,625,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 254.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMCI opened at $56.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

