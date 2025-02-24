Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,898 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $53,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total transaction of $2,541,357.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,373.88. This represents a 36.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,404 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.05, for a total value of $2,356,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,432.20. This represents a 27.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,264 shares of company stock worth $13,358,909 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $937.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.30, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,054.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $979.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

