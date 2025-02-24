Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 376,523 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,523 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.88% of Darling Ingredients worth $100,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAR opened at $39.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

