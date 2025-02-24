Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 736,102 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of HDFC Bank worth $199,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,310.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $68.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

