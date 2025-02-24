Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 50,386 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,386 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.49% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $139,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after buying an additional 328,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,626,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 200,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,353,000 after buying an additional 102,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,223,000 after acquiring an additional 101,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $661.08 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.71 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $637.78 and a 200-day moving average of $746.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.