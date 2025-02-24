IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGCFree Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $217.85 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.66 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

