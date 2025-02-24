IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 7,090 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Home Depot Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HD opened at $384.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.
Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
