IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 7,090 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $384.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

