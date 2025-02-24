IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 18,849 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 7.76% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPR opened at $35.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 million, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.