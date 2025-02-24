IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 59,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000.

Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $59.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

