IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.84 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 622,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 481,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 445,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 431,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 369,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $89.46 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

