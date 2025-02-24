IFP Advisors Inc Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,911 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,083 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,599,000 after purchasing an additional 548,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 6,623,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,774 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.76 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

