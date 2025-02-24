IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 11,495 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.24 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $107.96. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

