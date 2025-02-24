Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,796 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $66.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.97%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.