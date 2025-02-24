Ieq Capital LLC Buys 3,502 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 169.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth $323,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at $838,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $2,180,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE UI opened at $321.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $469.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.95.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on Ubiquiti

Insider Activity at Ubiquiti

In other Ubiquiti news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total value of $347,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,407.16. The trade was a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 93.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ubiquiti

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.