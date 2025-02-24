Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 211.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,393 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 438,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

