Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 433.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $112.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.79. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.91.

Read Our Latest Report on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.