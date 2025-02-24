Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 507.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,385 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Paycor HCM worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,934,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,170 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,734,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 46,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after buying an additional 132,662 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,161,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after buying an additional 86,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after buying an additional 54,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -185.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen cut Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

