Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 6,270 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 118.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,419,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 190,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,861,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $167.71 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $214.39. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average of $174.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,494.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,904. The trade was a 17.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,942. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

