Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95,880.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,569,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 844,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,706,000 after buying an additional 620,926 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 47,515.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 499,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,255,000 after buying an additional 498,915 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $47,883,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $42,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.08.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $325.95 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $245.04 and a one year high of $334.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -352.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

