Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski Buys 9,300 Shares

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$10.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.07 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.12.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

