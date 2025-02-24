Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 71 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $574.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $541.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $584.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

