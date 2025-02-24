Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $986,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in eBay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after acquiring an additional 335,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,447,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $354,695,000 after purchasing an additional 216,162 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $242,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,708 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of eBay by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,460,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $152,451,000 after purchasing an additional 463,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,758 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 73,351 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.