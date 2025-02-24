Howard Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $441.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

