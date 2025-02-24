Howard Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 88,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,353,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $125.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.