Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 464 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $72.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.30. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

