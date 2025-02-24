Honest (HNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Honest Stock Down 5.1 %

HNST opened at $5.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.00 million, a P/E ratio of -143.13 and a beta of 2.43. Honest has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HNST shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

Insider Transactions at Honest

In other Honest news, Director Jessica Warren sold 465,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $3,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,937.90. This represents a 28.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 92,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $749,081.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 516,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,714.08. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

