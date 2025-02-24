Holistic Financial Partners Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Equinix were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,826,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,171,405,000 after buying an additional 81,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,591,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,847,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equinix by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total transaction of $1,456,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,419,399.88. This trade represents a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,741 shares of company stock valued at $21,988,532 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. TD Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $994.82.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $919.68 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $931.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $902.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.42%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

