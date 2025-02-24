Holistic Financial Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery
In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.