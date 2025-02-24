Holistic Financial Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Get Our Latest Report on WBD

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.