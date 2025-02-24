Holistic Financial Partners Has $358,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 301.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 288 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $31,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,056 shares of company stock valued at $30,225,623. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Down 4.9 %

ANET stock opened at $98.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average is $102.01. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.