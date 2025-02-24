Hi Line Capital Management LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,734 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $63.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

