Hi Line Capital Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.3% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,150 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,954 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,995,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,929,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

BABA stock opened at $143.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

