Hi Line Capital Management LLC Invests $7.11 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $179.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

