HealthInvest Partners AB Reduces Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

HealthInvest Partners AB cut its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for 2.8% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HealthInvest Partners AB owned 0.07% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 454,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,258,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $128.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $128.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.62.

Insider Activity

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $4,375,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

