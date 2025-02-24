HealthInvest Partners AB Purchases 28,731 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

HealthInvest Partners AB grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,731 shares during the quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB owned about 0.81% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 422.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 224.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.63. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.