Healthcare Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 23rd

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, Hims & Hers Health, Salesforce, and Johnson & Johnson are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $36.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.58. 19,847,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.66. The company had a trading volume of 35,094,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,166,218. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $17.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 88,654,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,894,426. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $72.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 111.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $8.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,341,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.34 and a 200-day moving average of $305.72. The firm has a market cap of $296.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $162.35. 12,540,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,150,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Read More