Head to Head Contrast: Crane (NYSE:CR) vs. Georg Fischer (OTCMKTS:FCHRF)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) and Georg Fischer (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crane and Georg Fischer”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $2.13 billion 4.44 $401.10 million $5.06 32.65 Georg Fischer N/A N/A N/A $30.00 2.53

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Georg Fischer. Georg Fischer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 2 4 0 2.67 Georg Fischer 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crane and Georg Fischer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Crane presently has a consensus target price of $174.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Crane’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crane is more favorable than Georg Fischer.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Georg Fischer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and Georg Fischer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Georg Fischer N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crane beats Georg Fischer on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts for commercial aerospace, as well as the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for commercial aircraft and fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission-critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, such as lined pipe, fittings and hoses, air-operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps, instrumentation and sampling systems, valve positioning and control systems, and valve diagnostic and calibration systems; commercial valves; and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications. This segment sells directly to RV, trailer, and truck manufacturers, as well as through distributors and retailers. The company provides its products and solutions to end markets, including commercial and military aerospace, defense, and space; chemical and pharmaceutical production; water and wastewater; non-residential and municipal construction; energy; and other general industrial and consumer-related applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Georg Fischer

Georg Fischer AG engages in the provision of piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four division: GF Piping Systems, GF Uponor, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions. The GF Piping Systems segment provides system solutions, and plastic and metal components, including fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications. The division also offers specialized solutions, including engineering, customizing, and prefabrication services and serves utility, industry, and building technology sectors. The GF Uponor segment offers safe drinking water systems, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and infrastructure solutions used for increasing productivity in conserving, managing, and providing water in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities sectors. The GF Casting Solutions segment provides lightweight components to the mobility and energy industries for automotive, industrial, and aerospace/energy applications. The GF Machining Solutions segment manufactures high-precision machine tools for milling and electro discharge machining (EDM) applications for tool and mold making industries, and manufacturers of precision components. The division also offers spindles, laser texturing, laser micromachining, additive manufacturing, automation and tooling, and digitalized solutions serving milling, EDM, customer services, advanced manufacturing, and automation and tooling industries. The company was founded in 1802 and is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

